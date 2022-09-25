Petrol bomb hurled at RSS leader’s house

Chennai: A petrol bomb was hurled at the house of an RSS leader near Tambaram near Chennai early on Saturday, police said, adding that no person was injured and no major property damage took place.

“A petrol bomb was hurled on RSS functionary Seetharaman’s residence at Chitlapakkam in Tambaram near Chennai. Efforts underway to nab two unidentified people who threw the petrol bomb,” said a police official.

Seetharaman (62), a district coordinator of the RSS, was inside the house with his family when the petrol bomb was thrown. Family members rushed out after hearing a loud noise.

“At around 4 am, we heard a loud sound and saw fire outside. We thought it to be a short circuit but it wasn’t the case. We doused the fire and called police officials. They got the footage of the accused,” Seetharaman told ANI.

After being informed about the incident, Chitlapakkam police officers came to the spot and examined the CCTV footage of the area. The footage revealed that suspects on a two-wheeler stopped in front of Sitharaman’s house, ignited the bottle filled with petrol and threw it inside the house.

Pallikaranai deputy commissioner Jose Thangaiah came to the spot after receiving the information, inspected the spot where the petrol bomb was thrown and made inquiries.

The incident has created a sensation in the Tambaram area.

Another bottle bomb was hurdled at BJP worker Sarath’s residence in Kuniyamuthur city in Tamil Nadu on Friday night in which a car parked on the premises was damaged. Earlier on Thursday, a bottle filled with inflammable substance was hurled at the BJP office.

Following this, BJP workers protested in the area demanding action against the culprits. According to the BJP, this is a kind of “terror attack”.

“Petrol bomb was thrown at our office, this is how terror attacks come, raids (against PFI) took place at several places, it is the anniversary of Hindu Munnani leader and the BJP national president too is in the state,” Nandkumar, a BJP worker, said on Thursday.

Tamil Nadu chief secretary V Iraianbu on Saturday reviewed with top officials the law and order situation in Coimbatore in the backdrop of hurling of petrol bombs at many places that happened in the wake of the NIA action against the Popular Front of India (PFI) across the country, including in the state, earlier this week.

Properties of BJP and RSS activists and sympathisers being targeted in different districts including Dindugul and Chengalpet in overnight incidents were also reported.

With a number of incidents being reported from the city, security was stepped up with the deployment of additional forces.

Iraianbu reviewed the situation with Coimbatore district collector G S Sameeran, city police commissioner V Balakrishnan, West Zone IG R Sudhakar and superintendent of police V Badrinarayan through video conferencing.

BJP and RSS functionaries’ vehicles were torched and stones pelted in their houses in Coimbatore and nearby areas in the last two days, besides in Dindigul and Chengalpet following the NIA raids against PFI on Thursday for allegedly supporting terror-related activities. The persons behind the incident will be brought to book by going through CCTV footage in the areas, Sameeran said.