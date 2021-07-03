Petrol crosses 105 per litre in Mumbai

Petrol price crossed the ₹105-mark in Mumbai on Friday. One litre of petrol was available at ₹105.24, while diesel was priced at ₹96.72 per litre.

On Thursday, a litre of petrol and diesel were available at ₹104.90 and ₹96.72, respectively, in the city.

In Thane, petrol was priced at ₹105.36 per litre, while diesel was available at ₹96.84 on Friday.

Among the metro cities, Mumbai had the costliest petrol. In Delhi, one litre of petrol was priced at ₹99.16, while in Hyderabad, it was available at ₹103.05. In Chennai, a litre of petrol was priced at ₹100.13 on Friday.

The price of one litre petrol crossed the ₹100-mark in Mumbai on May 29. Fuel prices in the city have been on an increase since May 3.

In Maharashtra, the costliest petrol was in Parbhani, where prices had soared to ₹107.56 per litre. Amravati had the costliest diesel at ₹98.18 per litre, on Friday.

Residents have reacted sharply to the constant rise in prices and said that if fuel prices keep on rising, they would be forced to stop using their vehicles.

“We travel by our vehicle for everyday activities because local trains are not being operated for all. Prices of all the commodities are increasing rapidly. If the fuel prices keep on increasing, then we will be forced to park our vehicles. The government is doing nothing to relieve the pressure on the citizens,” said Charu Jain, a Mazagaon resident.

Transporters’ body had on Monday protested against the constant hike in petrol and diesel prices across the country.