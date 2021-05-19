Petrol crosses the 99-mark in Mumbai

Petrol crossed the ₹99-mark for one litre in the city on Tuesday.

With an increase of 26 paise from Sunday’s ₹98.88, petrol was available at ₹99.14 per litre in the city. Diesel price also hiked to ₹90.71 per litre after it went up by 31 paise from Sunday’s ₹90.40.

On Monday, there was no increase in the prices of fuel in the city.

Transporters have said that the government is taking no action to reduce the plight of citizens who are already suffering due to the pandemic.

“The all-time-high diesel and petrol prices is creating a saga of callosity and insensitivity of the blind, deaf and dumb government towards the plight of transport traders and citizens even during the current times when the entire country in engulfed with the fallout of the pandemic and the government’s monumental failure to tame it. We fail to understand the logic behind it and why is the government insensitive to the miserable conditions of the people of the country and to our repeated pleas for relief,” said Bal Malkit Singh, chairman, All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC).

Prices of fuel were stable from April 15 to May 3. On April 15, petrol was priced at ₹96.83 for one litre while diesel was available for ₹87.81, as opposed to ₹96.98 and ₹87.96, respectively, on April 14.

Fuel prices in the city have been increasing steadily since May 3, when one litre of petrol was available at ₹96.83, while diesel was priced at ₹87.81 per litre.

Since then, the prices of petrol and diesel have seen an overall increase by ₹2.31and ₹2.90 per litre, respectively, till Tuesday.