Petrol prices cross 100-mark in Thane and Navi Mumbai

The price of petrol crossed the ₹100-mark in Thane and Navi Mumbai on Thursday, even as it is on the brink of touching the three-digit figure in Mumbai.

At Thane, one litre of petrol was available for ₹100.06, while in Navi Mumbai, it was priced at ₹100.03. The cost of one litre of diesel was ₹91.99 and ₹92.07 in Thane and Navi Mumbai.

In Mumbai, petrol price had reached an all-time high of ₹99.94, while one litre of diesel was available at ₹91.87. This was a surge by 23 paise and 30 paise, respectively, as petrol and diesel were priced at ₹99.71 and ₹91.57, respectively, in the city on Wednesday.

Expressing financial constraints, citizens have urged the government to lower taxes on petroleum products.

“I travel on my two-wheeler almost everyday. The fuel prices have been increasing constantly throughout this month. It looks as if the government just does not care about the citizens. Train services are also suspended for the general public. Due to lockdown people are already burdened financially. What does one do?” said Byculla resident Aadi Jain.

Ghatkopar resident Aarti Singh said, “There is a risk of contracting Covid-19 if I travel by bus as local trains are suspended. So I use my car frequently to commute. The constant increase in fuel prices is stretching people to the extreme. The government should immediately decrease the taxes on petrol and diesel.”

Mobile cab aggregator drivers stated that with the increase in fuel prices, it is getting difficult to operate.

“Fuel is becoming very expensive and it is getting difficult to survive in the market. We receive ₹5.40 for fuel per km, which is very less as compared to the constant hike in fuel prices,” said Vijay N, who works as a driver for app-based cabs.

Transporters’ body said that the hike in fuel prices will lead to unemployment in the transport industry.

“We have been regularly requesting the Centre and the state government to reduce the excise duty and value-added tax (VAT) on petroleum products. However, there has been no impact. This is open loot going by the government. The constant increase will lead to unemployment in the transport industry as people are already suffering due to the pandemic,” said Bal Malkit Singh, chairman, All India Motor Transport Congress.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Maharashtra’s minority affairs minister Nawab Malik on Thursday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the hike in petrol and diesel prices.

“In 2015, Pradhan Sevak said that ‘It’ll be good if with my luck, the prices of petrol decrease. In 2021, petrol has crossed ₹100. whose luck is it now? Unlucky public. #PetrolDieselPriceHike (sic),” tweeted Nawab Malik.