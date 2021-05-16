Home / Cities / Others / Petrol station staff assaulted for refusing fuel to mask-less customers; 6 booked
others

Petrol station staff assaulted for refusing fuel to mask-less customers; 6 booked

PUNE The Pimpri Chinchwad police have booked six men for assaulting a petrol-pump worker who refused to give them fuel, as they had not worn masks
By HTC
PUBLISHED ON MAY 16, 2021 08:27 PM IST
HT Image

PUNE The Pimpri Chinchwad police have booked six men for assaulting a petrol-pump worker who refused to give them fuel, as they had not worn masks. The incident happened on Friday afternoon at 1:30pm at Shubham Bharat petrol pump in Mhanlunge, Khed.

Two of the six people have been identified as Shambhu Bhosale and his mother, according to the complainant.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by Namdev Dilip Jare (27), a resident of Varale in Khed.

The others working at the petrol pump, who were also assaulted by the six, have been identified as Lakshman Mamde, Gajanan Mhase, Kiran Jare, and Ashwini Jare.

The accused allegedly used wooden rods and stones to beat up the petrol pump workers.

Assistant police inspector Madhukar Pansare of Mhalunge police outpost is investigating the case.

A case under Sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt); 504 (insult with an intention of provoking breach of peace); 506 (criminal intimidation); 188, and rioting of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Mhalunge police outpost of Chakan police station.

PUNE The Pimpri Chinchwad police have booked six men for assaulting a petrol-pump worker who refused to give them fuel, as they had not worn masks. The incident happened on Friday afternoon at 1:30pm at Shubham Bharat petrol pump in Mhanlunge, Khed.

Two of the six people have been identified as Shambhu Bhosale and his mother, according to the complainant.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by Namdev Dilip Jare (27), a resident of Varale in Khed.

The others working at the petrol pump, who were also assaulted by the six, have been identified as Lakshman Mamde, Gajanan Mhase, Kiran Jare, and Ashwini Jare.

The accused allegedly used wooden rods and stones to beat up the petrol pump workers.

Assistant police inspector Madhukar Pansare of Mhalunge police outpost is investigating the case.

A case under Sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt); 504 (insult with an intention of provoking breach of peace); 506 (criminal intimidation); 188, and rioting of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Mhalunge police outpost of Chakan police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: Doctors groove to Seeti Maar song from Salman Khan-starrer Radhe

India, the missing Bengal tiger, found unharmed in Houston

Did you know sharks use the Earth's magnetic field as GPS? Scientists say

Can you spot the rest of this girl in the image? Post may leave you confused
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Happy Eid ul Fitr 2021
Eid ul Fitr 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP