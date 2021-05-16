Petrol station staff assaulted for refusing fuel to mask-less customers; 6 booked

PUNE The Pimpri Chinchwad police have booked six men for assaulting a petrol-pump worker who refused to give them fuel, as they had not worn masks. The incident happened on Friday afternoon at 1:30pm at Shubham Bharat petrol pump in Mhanlunge, Khed.

Two of the six people have been identified as Shambhu Bhosale and his mother, according to the complainant.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by Namdev Dilip Jare (27), a resident of Varale in Khed.

The others working at the petrol pump, who were also assaulted by the six, have been identified as Lakshman Mamde, Gajanan Mhase, Kiran Jare, and Ashwini Jare.

The accused allegedly used wooden rods and stones to beat up the petrol pump workers.

Assistant police inspector Madhukar Pansare of Mhalunge police outpost is investigating the case.

A case under Sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt); 504 (insult with an intention of provoking breach of peace); 506 (criminal intimidation); 188, and rioting of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Mhalunge police outpost of Chakan police station.

PUNE The Pimpri Chinchwad police have booked six men for assaulting a petrol-pump worker who refused to give them fuel, as they had not worn masks. The incident happened on Friday afternoon at 1:30pm at Shubham Bharat petrol pump in Mhanlunge, Khed. Two of the six people have been identified as Shambhu Bhosale and his mother, according to the complainant. A complaint in the matter was lodged by Namdev Dilip Jare (27), a resident of Varale in Khed. The others working at the petrol pump, who were also assaulted by the six, have been identified as Lakshman Mamde, Gajanan Mhase, Kiran Jare, and Ashwini Jare. The accused allegedly used wooden rods and stones to beat up the petrol pump workers. Assistant police inspector Madhukar Pansare of Mhalunge police outpost is investigating the case. A case under Sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt); 504 (insult with an intention of provoking breach of peace); 506 (criminal intimidation); 188, and rioting of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Mhalunge police outpost of Chakan police station.