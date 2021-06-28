PGI docs set to perform robot assisted kidney transplant surgeries

LUCKNOW Surgeons at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) are all set to perform robot assisted kidney transplant procedures on patients with end-stage renal disease.

“Robotic kidney transplantation service will begin in two weeks. Robots would ensure perfect cuts and minimum blood loss during the procedures while the duration of surgery will also be reduced, said Prof RK Dhiman, director, SGPGI.

Kidney transplant is the most preferred treatment in end-stage renal disease patients. Traditionally, kidney transplant is performed by open surgery and requires large incisions in the body. But now the surgical procedure would be minimally invasive through robot assisted kidney transplant technology. In this, a robot will support the kidney transplant, he said

Dhiman said, “A high level of expertise is required in robotic surgery for kidney transplant. And doctors at the PGI have undergone extensive training required for it.”

Compared to the conventional open kidney transplant surgery, robotic kidney transplant requires a much smaller incision to remove the diseased organ and insert the donor’s kidney and then to stitch the blood vessels and the ureter.

Robotic surgery minimises hand tremors. Thus the surgeon operates with more precision, skill and control, even in the most difficult surgeries.

The procedure is especially useful when the surgery is deep and narrow like in kidney transplant, when the surgeon requires fine skills of dissection and micro suturing, which could be well performed by robot assisted technology.

The use of robots in kidney transplant will help minimise blood loss, hospital stays, post-operative complication rate, recovery time and surgical scars, added Dhiman.

