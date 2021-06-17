Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / PGIMS, Rohtak delegation meets Vij over common cadre move
others

PGIMS, Rohtak delegation meets Vij over common cadre move

An eight-member delegation of the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak met Haryana health minister Anil Vij at his office in Haryana secretariat asking him not to include PGIMS staff in the proposed common cadre of medical teacher and staffers
By HT Correspondent, Rohtak
PUBLISHED ON JUN 17, 2021 12:48 AM IST
Anil Vij assured the doctors of asking Haryana CM not to include PGIMS staff under common cadre. (HT File)

An eight-member delegation of the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak met Haryana health minister Anil Vij at his office in Haryana secretariat asking him not to include PGIMS staff in the proposed common cadre of medical teacher and staffers.

PGIMS employees wore black badges during working hours to protest against the state government’s move to club services of Haryana medical colleges and create a common cadre of medical teachers and other staff.

In a press note, PGIMS spokesman Dr Gajender Singh said eight members of PGIMS, including teachers’ association president Dr RB Jain, met Vij in Chandigarh.

“Vij assured the delegation of raising their grievances before Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar in a meeting on June 21. The minister lauded the PGIMS staff for leading during the pandemic. He assured the doctors of asking the CM not to include PGIMS staff under common cadre,” the spokesman added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Two-year-old asks grandpa if she could help him in ‘yawdwowk’. Watch sweet video

Smriti Irani shares old clip of Steffi Graf getting marriage proposal on court

Bird lays eggs in nest built on wreath on a door, homeowner posts pics of babies

Captivating video of black butterflies mud puddling will amaze you. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP