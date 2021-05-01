Home / Cities / Others / Pharmacy student held for raping six-year-old in Mumbai
others

Pharmacy student held for raping six-year-old in Mumbai

Oshiwara police have arrested a final-year pharmacy student for allegedly raping a six-year-old girl on Thursday evening
By Megha Sood
PUBLISHED ON MAY 01, 2021 12:51 AM IST
HT Image

Oshiwara police have arrested a final-year pharmacy student for allegedly raping a six-year-old girl on Thursday evening. According to the police, the girl’s and her parents stay on a rented house owned by the accused’s father at Jogeshwari West.

On Thursday evening, when the 23-year-old accused was alone, he lured the girl to watch television at his house and raped her. He threatened her against revealing the incident. However, when the girl’s mother returned from work, the survivor revealed the incident.

The girl’s mother then approached the police and registered a case against the accused, following which the man was arrested for rape under the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, 2012.

“He will be presented before the court on Saturday,” said an officer from Oshiwara police station.

Oshiwara police have arrested a final-year pharmacy student for allegedly raping a six-year-old girl on Thursday evening. According to the police, the girl’s and her parents stay on a rented house owned by the accused’s father at Jogeshwari West.

On Thursday evening, when the 23-year-old accused was alone, he lured the girl to watch television at his house and raped her. He threatened her against revealing the incident. However, when the girl’s mother returned from work, the survivor revealed the incident.

The girl’s mother then approached the police and registered a case against the accused, following which the man was arrested for rape under the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, 2012.

“He will be presented before the court on Saturday,” said an officer from Oshiwara police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021 Points Table
Exit poll 2021
West Bengal Exit Poll 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP