Pharmacy student held for raping six-year-old in Mumbai

Oshiwara police have arrested a final-year pharmacy student for allegedly raping a six-year-old girl on Thursday evening. According to the police, the girl’s and her parents stay on a rented house owned by the accused’s father at Jogeshwari West.

On Thursday evening, when the 23-year-old accused was alone, he lured the girl to watch television at his house and raped her. He threatened her against revealing the incident. However, when the girl’s mother returned from work, the survivor revealed the incident.

The girl’s mother then approached the police and registered a case against the accused, following which the man was arrested for rape under the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, 2012.

“He will be presented before the court on Saturday,” said an officer from Oshiwara police station.

Oshiwara police have arrested a final-year pharmacy student for allegedly raping a six-year-old girl on Thursday evening. According to the police, the girl’s and her parents stay on a rented house owned by the accused’s father at Jogeshwari West. On Thursday evening, when the 23-year-old accused was alone, he lured the girl to watch television at his house and raped her. He threatened her against revealing the incident. However, when the girl’s mother returned from work, the survivor revealed the incident. The girl’s mother then approached the police and registered a case against the accused, following which the man was arrested for rape under the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, 2012. “He will be presented before the court on Saturday,” said an officer from Oshiwara police station.