PhD scholar Rehmani is Punjab Shahi Imam

Ludhiana Four days after the death of Punjab Shahi Imam Maulana Habib Ur Rehman Saani Ludhianvi, 63, his son Mohammad Usman Rehmani Ludhianvi, 44, was appointed the new Shahi Imam on Tuesday. A PhD in history, Rehmani has so far written six books, said Jama Masjid spokesperson Mohammad Mustkeem Ahrari.

Rehmani’s latest book, ‘Dastan-e-Ludhiana’ has details of Punjabis, especially residents of Ludhiana, who remained in the forefront of the country’s freedom struggle. After his appointment, members from the Muslim community, politicians and religious leaders made a beeline to congratulate Rehmani.