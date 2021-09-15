Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / PhD scholar Rehmani is Punjab Shahi Imam
others

PhD scholar Rehmani is Punjab Shahi Imam

Ludhiana Four days after the death of Punjab Shahi Imam Maulana Habib Ur Rehman Saani Ludhianvi, 63, his son Mohammad Usman Rehmani Ludhianvi, 44, was appointed the new Shahi Imam on Tuesday
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 15, 2021 12:33 AM IST
Mohammad Usman Rehmani Ludhianvi (HT Photo)

Ludhiana Four days after the death of Punjab Shahi Imam Maulana Habib Ur Rehman Saani Ludhianvi, 63, his son Mohammad Usman Rehmani Ludhianvi, 44, was appointed the new Shahi Imam on Tuesday. A PhD in history, Rehmani has so far written six books, said Jama Masjid spokesperson Mohammad Mustkeem Ahrari.

Rehmani’s latest book, ‘Dastan-e-Ludhiana’ has details of Punjabis, especially residents of Ludhiana, who remained in the forefront of the country’s freedom struggle. After his appointment, members from the Muslim community, politicians and religious leaders made a beeline to congratulate Rehmani.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Centre’s ill-conceived economic policies turned crores jobless: MP Tewari

40kg heroin seizure in Amritsar: Key accused remanded to police custody

Ludhiana: Residents, councillor stage protest over clogged sewer lines

SGPC hospital granted NABH accreditation
TRENDING TOPICS
NEET SS 2021 registration
Hindi Diwas 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud
Covid vaccine
MS Dhoni
Abdul Ghani Baradar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP