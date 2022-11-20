‘Physiotherapy syllabus needs revision to include new methods’

LUCKNOW: To inculcate new methods/techniques that can bring speedy relief to patients in need, the syllabus of physiotherapy must be revised, said Indian Association Of Physiotherapist (IAP) president Dr Sanjeev K Jha. He was speaking at the fourth National Conference of Physiotherapy -- UPCON-2022 -- held in Lucknow on Sunday.

Echoing a similar opinion, organising chairperson Sudeep Saxena said, “Our syllabus hasn’t been revied for the past 20 years. Within this time period, numerous techniques have been added in practice. If these methods are included in the course, the results will be better for patients.”

The conference was inaugurated by deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak. Speaking at the event, he said that the government will take steps to give boost to physiotherapy so that more physiotherapists could be appointed.

About 700 physiotherapists participated in the event where speakers discussed techniques for treatment of neck pain, back pain and muscle injury. Participants said more physiotherapy centres should be run by women. They also discussed the possibilities of conducting training sessions or refresher courses at a regular interval for the young physiotherapists and also those in to practice.

