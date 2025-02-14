PIL on Mahakumbh stampede: HC directs advocate to bring on record all relevant material on missing persons

The Allahabad high court on Thursday directed the advocate representing a petitioner, who sought the formation of a judicial monitoring committee (JMC) to collate details of persons missing after the stampede at the Prayagraj Mahakumbh on January 29, to bring on record all the relevant materials being relied upon for the case. The court fixed February 19 for the next hearing of the public interest litigation (PIL). the petitioner also requested time to present newspaper reports and social media videos related to the incident. (File Photo)

A division bench of Chief Justice Arun Bhansali and Justice Kshitij Shailendra told the petitioner’s advocate that it could call upon the state government only if there is some material on record.

Further, the petitioner also requested time to present newspaper reports and social media videos related to the incident. Following this request, the court posted the matter for a hearing on February 19 as fresh.

During the hearing of the PIL filed by Suresh Chandra Pandey, the petitioner’s counsel argued that the judicial commission formed by the state government has a limited role. It will only determine the causes of the stampede and how to control it in the future, and there is no indication as to whether it would collate details of the persons who died or went missing after the stampede, the court said.

The U.P. government has already formed a three-member judicial commission, chaired by retired Allahabad high court judge Justice Harsh Kumar, to probe the January 29 stampede. The panel has invited people to provide information regarding the incident.