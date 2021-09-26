Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Piyush Goyal hails development journey of Himachal
others

Piyush Goyal hails development journey of Himachal

Union minister for consumer affairs, food and public distribution, Piyush Goyal said that in the last 50 years, Himachal has pioneered various sectors in terms of development.
By HT Correspondent, Shimla
PUBLISHED ON SEP 26, 2021 02:39 AM IST
Piyush Goyal, Union minister for consumer affairs, food and public distribution, and Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur distributing ration kits during a state-level function of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana in Shimla on Saturday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

Union minister for consumer affairs, food and public distribution Piyush Goyal on Saturday hailed Himachal Pradesh for the “progress it has made” in all these years.

Presiding over a state-level function of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana here, Goyal said Himachal has made tremendous progress in all spheres of development during its 50 years of statehood. He said not only has the state pioneered in various sectors, but also shown the way for other states in the country.

Speaking on the occasion, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said that under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, an ambitious scheme launched by the Central government, food security has been ensured for people during the Covid pandemic. He said food grains worth 643 crore have been distributed free of cost to families in the state.

He said a population of more than 44 lakh benefited under the scheme.

Food, civil supplies and consumer affairs minister Rajinder Garg, vice-chairman, state civil supplies corporation Baldev Tomar, secretary, Union ministry of food and public distribution Sudhanshu Pandey and secretary, food and civil supplies, Himachal Pradesh C Paulrasu, were among others present on the occasion.

