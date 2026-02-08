PK launches Bihar Navnirman Yatra from Bagaha in W Champaran

Kickstarting his Bihar Navnirman Yatra, political strategist-turned-Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor on Sunday accused the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government of misleading women voters with unfulfilled financial promises made ahead of the Assembly elections. Jan Suraaj chief Prashant Kishor speaks at a rally in Patna (PTI FILE)

Addressing media persons at Bagaha in West Champaran district, Kishor said that his party would actively assist women beneficiaries in availing the promised ₹2 lakh financial assistance, which the state government had announced as part of its women-centric welfare initiative. He alleged that while the government released an initial grant of ₹10,000 as seed money to women to help them set up small business ventures, the remaining amount has remained elusive.

“This is the high time when PM Modi, Amit Shah and CM Nitish Kumar ensure the disbursement of the money. We will take up the matter with the people and impress upon them how the women were tricked into lending their support to NDA during assembly elections,” said Kishor, calling the pre-poll money transfer as an “unprecedented vote purchasing” in Independent India.

Jan Suraaj fared badly and failed to open its account in Bihar elections.

Kishor said that he plans to spend at least one or two days in every district during the yatra to strengthen the Jan Suraaj organisation at the grassroots level and mobilise support for women seeking the promised funds. “Our focus will be on building pressure so that women get the full ₹2 lakh that was promised to them,” he said.

“We will take this issue directly to the people and explain how women were tricked into supporting the NDA during the Assembly elections on the basis of false promises,” Kishor said.