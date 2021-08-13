Plan to enforce single-use plastic ban in the works, says Delhi pollution control panel

New Delhi: The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) on Friday said they have already drafted a plan to enforce the Plastic Waste Management Amendment Rules, 2021, which aims to phase out single-use plastic in the country, and said it is pending approval with the state environment department.

The DPCC said they are also in talks with industries, market associations and resident welfare associations to create awareness and to ensure that the ban is effectively implemented.

“We have prepared our action plan to follow the directions that have been notified. It should be approved by next week,” said a DPCC official on Friday.

According to the notification of the plastic waste management rules, the permitted thickness of the plastic bags will be increased from the current 50 microns to 75 microns from September 30 this year, and further to 120 microns from December 31, 2022.

Further, all plastic products, including ear buds with plastic sticks, plastic flags, candy sticks, ice-cream sticks, polystyrene (thermocol) for decoration; plates, cups, glasses, cutlery such as forks, spoons, knives, straw, trays, wrapping or packing films around sweet boxes, invitation cards, and cigarette packets, plastic or PVC banners of less than 100 micron thickness, will be banned from July 1, 2022.

In Delhi’s own draft action plan, which is pending approval, the state pollution control board has detailed short, medium and long-term measures to phase out plastic use.

The plan includes identification of littering hot spots with respect to single-use plastic items and development of a strategy for their collection and further management; implementation of a plan to manage legacy plastic waste based on location by September 30 this year. It also details plans to develop setting up recycling facilities by December 31 next year.

The plan also devises steps to control use of plastic at the local level too.

In July this year, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) had banned single-use plastic with thickness less than 50 microns in south Delhi markets, citing environmental concerns. The focus of this was Greater Kailash, Yusuf Sarai, Green Park, Kailash Colony, Shahpur Jat and Chattarpur.

Meanwhile, experts said the key is ensure effective enforcement of the ban.

Atin Biswas, programme director (municipal solid waste), Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) said that nearly 18 states have already banned single use plastic. “The states have to ensure that there is proper implementation of the notification. There is also a jarring aspect about this notification that all of the 19-20 items that are listed in it are not something that big brands manufacture. This means that only the informal sector and small enterprises making these items will be impacted. There won’t be any effect on the big players,” Biswas said.