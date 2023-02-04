Planning online classes, Super 30 expansion on card too: Anand Kumar in Prayagraj

Padma Shri awardee and ‘Super 30’ founder, Anand Kumar, said that apart from offline classes, he was planning to begin online classes too, in order to connect and educate a larger number of underprivileged children. The plan is also to expand ‘Super 30’ to ‘Super 200’ to benefit economically weak children, he added while on his maiden visit to Prayagraj.

Kumar said this as chief guest while addressing a large gathering of students during an educational programme ‘United Talk-2023’ organised by the United Group of Institutions (UGI), Naini, at the United Auditorium, on Friday.

‘Super 30’ is an educational programme started in Patna by the Padma Shri awardee. The programme selects 30 talented candidates each year from economically underprivileged sections of Indian society and trains them for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), the computer-based entrance test for admission to various technical undergraduate programmes in engineering, architecture and planning, across India.

Kumar gave some invaluable suggestions to students and motivated them to dream big. He urged students that confidence, dedication and hard work are the tools by which one can achieve any goal in life.

Kumar also shared some inspiring stories from his days of struggle to motivate young minds. He said that in his early days of schooling, he was an average student and was short of necessary resources. But his confidence to meet all challenges of life, determination and hard work eventually paid off and made him successful, he added.

On the occasion, a short documentary on the life, works and achievements of Kumar was also screened to inspire students. The enthusiastic students also asked many questions of Kumar.

Jagdish Gulati, president, UGI and Satpal Gulati, vice-chairman, welcomed the chief guest and honoured him by presenting a memento and a shawl.

Earlier, the function began with the lighting of the lamp and Saraswati Vandana.

Gaurav Gulati, vice-president, UGI, principals of UGI colleges, deans and faculty members were also present on the occasion.