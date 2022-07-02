Plans afoot to renovate, beautify 12 Madhav temples of Sangam city

The process of rejuvenating a dozen Lord Madhav temples of Prayagraj which are lying in a dilapidated and neglected state is now on the cards.

An ambitious project to renovate and beautify these temples before Mahakumbh-2025 has been finalized wherein a Mathura-based firm specializing in such works would be undertaking the restoration work based on the detailed project report (DPR) prepared by the Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA), informed officials aware of the development.

These ancient temples would be repaired as per the design and architecture mentioned in the religious texts. Besides, arrangements will also be made for devotees like potable water, toilets, shade and seating facilities in every temple. Along with this, the approach roads will also be repaired for an easy access for devotees, they added.

During Kumbh-2019, the tourism department was allotted budget for the renovation and road construction of these 12 temples, but the work could not start.

“We are preparing the DPR for the restoration of these temples which have vast potential of giving tourism a boost in the city and are also closely associated with religious sentiments of the devotees coming to the city for Magh Mela, Kumbh and Mahakumbh,” said vice-chairman, PDA, Arvind Kumar Chauhan.

It is a religious belief that after the creation of the universe, Lord Brahma established Dwadash (12) Madhav in Prayagraj. It is believed that blessings of kalpavas and holy dip in Sangam at Prayagraj can be obtained only after performing the circumambulation of these 12 Madhav temples.

In Tretayuga, under the leadership of Maharishi Bharadwaj, the circumambulation of the 12 Madhav temples was done but in due course of time, the practice steadily took a back seat. The temples of Dwadash Madhav were damaged during the Mughal and British rule. After the country got independence, Saint Prabhudutt Brahmachari started the circumambulation in the month of Magh in 1961 along with Shankaracharya Niranjan Devtirtha and Swami Karpatri Ji Maharaj after searching for the Dwadash Madhav. The practice ceased to exit from 1987.

However, in the year 1991, Swami Harichaitanya Brahmachari of Tikar Mafi Peeth (Jhunsi) started the parikrama (circumambulation) but the same was discontinued in few years because of interest from other religious bodies and administration.

In Kumbh-2019, the parikrama was resumed on February 6 with the efforts of general secretary of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad Mahant Hari Giri and the practice is continuing till date.

Madhav temples are located at various localities of the city and include Veni Madhav temple of Daraganj (Veni Madhav is revered as the official deity of Prayagraj). Likewise, Akshayavat Madhav considered to be situated in the middle of river Ganga-Yamuna. Both, Anant Madhav and Asi Madhav Nagvasuki temple are in Daraganj.

Manohar Madhav is located in Johnstonganj area, Bindu Madhav is situated near Draupadi Ghat, Sri Aadi Madhav is located in the form of water in the confluence of two rivers. Chakra Madhav is located in Arail, Srigada Madhav is located near Chheoki railway station and Padma Madhav Vikar is located in Deoria village. Sankathar Madhav is at Sandhyavat in Jhunsi, and Shankh Madhav is located in Chhatnag, informed saint Harichaitanya Brahmachari.

