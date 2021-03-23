PLFI area commander in police remand escapes

An area commander of a banned Maoist outfit, who was recently arrested by the Ranchi police, managed to escape from Balumath police station in Latehar district on Tuesday, officials said.

The ultra, identified as Krishna Yadav, was a member of extremist outfit People’s Liberation Front of India (PLFI). He was on a two-day remand with Latehar police following his arrest.

Latehar superintendent of police (SP) Prashant Anand said, “This is gross negligence and we will conduct a thorough probe into the incident to identify the culprits. We will also ensure exemplary disciplinary action against those found involved in this incident.”

The incident has shocked people and brought security arrangements under scanner as the Balumath police station, from where the ultra escaped, is surrounded by wired fence and has a security guard at its only exit point round-the-clock.

According to officials, the Latehar police brought Krishna, who was highly active in areas under Chanho and Khelari police stations in Ranchi as well as Chandwa and Balumath police stations in Latehar, to Balumath police station for interrogation. “After his two-day remand period ended, he was to be sent to jail on Tuesday,” informed a police officer.

The PLFI ultra managed to escape when he was being taken by a security guard to the washroom.

The SP, who was out of the district headquarters area to carry out anti-Maoist offensive in different parts of the district for past two days, said, “Several teams are conducting raids at all possible hideouts of the fleeing Maoist. We expected to nab him again very soon.”