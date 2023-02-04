PM Modi likely to visit poll-bound Tripura on Feb 13

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on the list of star campaigners for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), who is scheduled to visit the poll-bound Tripura state. The Prime Minister will likely visit the state on February 13.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Union home minister Amit Shah, BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh and other union ministers are also scheduled to visit the state to campaign for BJP.

Also Read: ‘For their existence’: J P Nadda’s swipe at Left-Congress alliance in Tripura

“PM is likely to visit on February 13, the last day of the poll campaign. During his tour, he will address rallies in West and South Tripura districts,” said BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharya in Agartala on Saturday.

BJP-IPFT coalition is contesting against the Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led Left Front and Congress alliance on February 16.

Speaking to the reporters, Bhattacharya on Saturday said that the BJP has a bright prospect as the government implemented all schemes that remained unfulfilled in the erstwhile Left regime.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“People are with us. The oppositions don’t have existence. They had to tie up with others as they don’t have candidates to field in every seat,” he said.

Also Read: BJP, IPFT to continue alliance for Tripura polls

He added that no political violence has occurred since BJP came to power. In an oblique reference to the poll manifesto of the Left Front, Bhattacharya said, “Those who supported violence, are now talking about giving accountable administration if they come to power. They know that they will never come to power and that’s why they are saying these things. They need not have to take responsibility.” The party will release its manifesto soon, he said.

The state goes to polls on February 16 and the counting of votes will take place on March 2.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}