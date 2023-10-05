PM Modi’s 3D selfie booths to showcase feats of ‘New India’ at railway stations

PRAYAGRAJ With the Lok Sabha Polls in 2024 just around the corner, specially designed 3D selfie booths featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi will now narrate the story of “Ye Naya Bharat Hain” (This is the new India), showcasing the significant progress made by the country under PM Modi’s leadership.

These selfie booths will be placed in the lobbies and platform areas of railway stations. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Railway Board has issued an order to all zonal railways, including the North Central Railways (NCR) headquartered in Prayagraj, instructing them to set up these 3D selfie booths, also known as selfie points, at as many railway stations as possible. Senior railway officials have confirmed this development.

The Railway Board has provided design specifications for these selfie booths, and preparations have already begun in all the zonal railways. These selfie booths will be placed in the lobbies and platform areas of railway stations.

Visitors to these booths will have the opportunity to take selfies and photos with cutout images of PM Modi, showcasing the narrative of the country’s development. The theme of these selfie booths is “New India,” and they will highlight achievements in areas such as space, power, Digital India, and youth skills, among others.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The design specifications provided by the Railway Board also emphasise the Modi government’s accomplishments in providing tap water connections, rural electrification, gas connections, and contributing “Make in India” vaccines to the global fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. Additionally, they highlight ISRO’s launches of foreign satellites.

A directive dated September 27, issued by Director (Information and Publicity) of the Railway Board, Shivaji Maruti Sutar, and obtained by HT, instructs all 19 zonal railways’ General Managers to undertake this work at the maximum number of stations and treat it as a matter of utmost urgency.

The order specifies that these selfie booths should be constructed with permanent, durable 3D fiber sculptures, acrylic boards, glass, and built-in lighting. The booths will consist of 3D sculptures made from materials like fiber, clay, or Plaster of Paris (PoP), reinforced with NIS pipes and steel wires. The background structure of these platforms will also be crafted with fiber and clay, painted with weather-proof paint.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Officials are tasked with ensuring that the base platforms are also created with clay or stone, painted with weather-proof paint, covering the entire area of the 3D selfie booths.

This initiative comes just months before the next Indian general election, expected to be held between April and May 2024, in which PM Modi will seek a third consecutive term in office.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON