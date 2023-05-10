PM Modi to inaugurate 42,000 houses under PMAY in Gujarat on Friday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate more than 42,000 houses, built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) at a cost of ₹1,946 crore, during a programme in Gujarat on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The event, titled ‘Amrut Awas Utsav’, will be held at the Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar and will be attended by Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel, agriculture and rural housing minister Raghavji Patel, among other dignitaries.

The prime minister will inaugurate 7,113 houses under PMAY (Urban) and lay the foundation stone for 4,331 houses, according to a government communique. He will also facilitate ‘Griha Pravesh’ (housewarming ceremony) for 18,997 houses under the scheme. Additionally, 12,000 houses built under PMAY (Rural) in 3,740 villages of 232 talukas will also be inaugurated.

PM Modi will also hand over house keys to seven beneficiaries and interact with other beneficiaries virtually. A short film on PMAY (Urban and Rural) is expected to be screened as well.

Around 7,000 beneficiaries, including 4,000 from urban areas and 3,000 from rural areas, are expected to attend the programme in person, while beneficiaries from other parts of Gujarat will join the event virtually.

Gujarat has already facilitated the construction of 1.156 million houses under PMAY, with 7.5 lakh houses in urban areas and more than 4.06 lakh houses in rural areas, according to the official statement.

