PM Modi to inaugurate Kushinagar airport, lay foundation of medical college on Oct 20

Gorakhpur: Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Kushinagar International Airport on October 20 and also address a public rally in run-up to the 2022 assembly elections, according to the district administration.

Once fully functional, the airport would see operations of both domestic and international flights, boosting tourism as well as pilgrimage from the Budhdhist countries as huge number followers of Lord Buddha visit this historical place, known for Buddh’s Parinirvana (the place where Buddha breathed his last). Kushinagar airport would see arrival of its maiden flight from Sri Lanka, carrying a 125-member delegation, including Sri Lankan president, Buddhist monks and followers, the administration said.

The PM would also lay the foundation stone of a medical college at Kushinagar in presences of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, who would reportedly visit Kushinagar to take stock of the preparations on October 12 or 13. The PM’s visit assumes significance as polls are due early next year in Uttar Pradesh, it added.

On Friday, officials of Airport Authority of India (AAI), took stock of the ongoing preparations and inspected the airport infrastructure, including runway, terminal and control rooms.

According to officials, operations of flights can start soon, but the AAI is facing problem in acquisition of land required for setting up an instrumental landing system (an aviation technology which will enable planes to fly smoothly in case of poor visibility caused by fog or rainy weather).

However, they hoped that the issue would be resolved soon as talks were underway with the district administration on it.

Abdul Jadid