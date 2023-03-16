PM Modi to inaugurate, lay foundation of projects worth 1.8k cr in Varanasi

VARANASI Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate and lay foundation of projects worth ₹1,800 crore during his proposed visit to Varanasi on March 24, according Uttar Pradesh BJP co-in-charge Sunil Ojha. An international cricket stadium and some roads are among the prominent projects for which PM Modi will lay the foundation stone during his visit.

PM is scheduled to visit Varanasi on March 24. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ojha was speaking at a meeting of BJP workers chaired by party’s regional president for Kashi, Mahesh Chandra Srivastava, to review the preparations for the PM’s visit. “Whenever PM Modi visits Varanasi, he announces or dedicates people-centric projects for the residents. This time too, he will lay the foundation and inaugurate projects worth ₹1,800 crore. Kashi is all set to welcome the world’s most popular leader,” said Ojha.

He further said that BJP workers will carry out a comprehensive cleanliness drive in Kashi for three days -- March 21, 22, and 23 -- ahead of the PM’s visit. Teams of BJP functionaries have been constituted for the purpose. This is in line with the PM’s clarion call for Clean India, said Ojha. All prominent intersections will be decorated to give PM Modi a grand welcome amid drumbeats, he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Varanasi’s BJP region president Mahesh Chandra Srivastava also confirmed that PM Modi’s public meeting is proposed at Sampurnanand Sanskrit University ground on March 24. A comprehensive plan has been chalked out for the meeting. The party workers from different areas of the city will attend the meeting, he added.

Meanwhile, BJP’s spokesperson for the Kashi region, Navratan Rathi, said that Srivastava instructed party workers to constitute teams to ensure proper arrangements during the meeting. Several BJP leaders and state minister Ravindra Jaiswal were present in the meeting held on Thursday.