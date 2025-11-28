PM Modi unveils Lord Ram statue in Goa, calls India’s cultural revival a ‘renaissance’

Panaji: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said India is undergoing a cultural renaissance, reclaiming its heritage with renewed resolve and confidence, as he highlighted initiatives such as the Ramayana Circuit, Krishna Circuit and development works in Gaya that aim to help future generations stay connected to their roots. The Prime Minister unveiled the bronze statue of Lord Ram at Shree Samsthan Gokarn Partagali Jeevottam Math and inaugurated the ‘Ramayana Theme Park Garden’ developed by the Math. (DPR PMO)

Unveiling a 77-metre statue of Lord Rama during the 550th-year celebration of the Shree Samsthan Gokarn Partagali Jeevottam Math in Goa — a Math dedicated to the Gaud Saraswat Brahmins — Modi also praised the institution, founded in 1475, for offering community support and establishing temples, monasteries and shelters in new locations.

“Today, India is witnessing a remarkable cultural renaissance, with the restoration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, the grand redevelopment of Kashi Vishwanath Dham, and the expansion of Mahakal Mahalok in Ujjain, all reflecting the nation’s awareness that is reviving its spiritual heritage with new strength,” PM Modi said.

“This awakening inspires future generations to remain connected to their roots,” he added.

He said that “in the past 550 years the institution has faced many upheavals, with changing eras, changing times, and numerous transformations in the country and society, yet the Math never lost its direction.”

“There were times when temples and local traditions in Goa faced crises, and when language and cultural identity came under pressure, yet these circumstances did not weaken the soul of society but made it stronger,” Modi said, adding that it was institutions like the Partagali Math that played a major role in helping the state “preserve its original essence through every change.”

The Prime Minister unveiled the bronze statue of Lord Ram at Shree Samsthan Gokarn Partagali Jeevottam Math and inaugurated the ‘Ramayana Theme Park Garden’ developed by the Math. He also released a special postal stamp and a commemorative coin.

Shree Samsthan Gokarn Partagali Jeevottam Math is the first Gaud Saraswat Brahmin Vaishnava Math. It follows the Dvaita order, a system established by Jagadguru Madhvacharya in the 13th century AD. The Math is headquartered in Partagali, a small town in South Goa, on the banks of the river Kushavati.