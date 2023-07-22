‘Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi’: Bring tech & tradition together to make our temple ecosystem more vibrant: Modi

VARANASI Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged representatives of various temple managements to further the vision of ‘Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi’, which, he says, “brings traditional aspects together with modern technological elements to make the temple ecosystem even more vibrant”. The PM said this in a letter written to the organisers of the International Temple Convention and Expo (ITCX) 2023.

PM praises organisers of International Temple Convention and Expo 2023 (HT File)

Detailing the importance of the ‘Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi’ vision, the letter says, “This is the same vision that can be seen behind many transformational efforts of our temple towns in the last few years. Whether it is Somnath, or Kedarnath of the city of Baba Vishwanath, our temple towns are being transformed with modern people-centric infrastructure and facilities, while keeping the sanctity of the shrines intact.”

It also highlights the beautification of Kashi saying, “In a way, it is fitting that ITCX is happening in Kashi, which has seen a great transformation in the recent past. Be it Kashi Vishwanath Dham, beautification of the iconic ghats, cleaning up the Ganga, or development projects in infrastructure and connectivity, Kashi has become a place where the past meets the future and the past inspires the future.”

The letter also praises the organisers for their initiative. “It is indeed heartening to learn about the initiative by Temple Connect to organise ITCX 2023 in Varanasi. India has been blessed with a massive diversity of temples, representing our pluralism in craftmanship, theology, history, and heritage. These temples are not just structures but living testaments to the unwavering faith, devotion, and resilience of our people,” reads the letter by Modi.

It adds, “Our temples provide strength and succour to those who seek divine grace but also go beyond it. For centuries, our temples have not only been places of worship but have also been the nucleus of art, architecture, engineering, culture, economy, and society. They are intimately connected with our past, present, and future.”

Referring to the Amrit Kaal, the letter says, “The ‘Amrit Kaal’ of the next 25 years (the run-up to India’s 100th year of Independence) is also a ‘Kartavya Kaal’ (a period of duty) for the nation and the people. One of our most important duties is to work towards preserving and promoting our diversity in the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’ (an initiative launched to promote national unity and integrity).”

The letter goes on to say, “ITCX 2023 is a unique opportunity for temple managements, architects, archaeologists, scholars, and enthusiasts to come together and exchange ideas, knowledge, best practices, and experiences to preserve and promote our cultural heritage.”

Lastly, Modi, in his letter, hoped that temples continue to exercise a positive, vibrant influence globally. “Strengthening our temples and temple towns is important and ITCX 2023 is a commendable effort in this direction. I wish the deliberations at ITCX 2023 all the success,” the PM added.

