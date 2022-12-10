PM to launch multiple projects in Nagpur

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his one-day visit to Nagpur on Sunday will inaugurate several projects apart from Mumbai-Nagpur Super Communication Greenfield Expressway. The PM will also address a public meeting in the city.

After landing in Nagpur on Sunday morning, he will reach railway station at around 9:30am, where he will flag off Nagpur-Bilaspur Vande Bharat Express. Around 10am, he will take a Metro ride from Freedom Park to Khapri, and dedicate Nagpur Metro Phase-I to the country. The PM will also lay the foundation stone for Metro phase-II.

At around 10.45pm, Modi will inaugurate Phase-I of Samruddhi Mahamarg connecting Nagpur with Shirdi and undertake a tour of the highway from newly constructed Zero Mile on the expressway to Waifal toll naka. After this, he will inaugurate AIIMS located at the Multi-modal International Cargo Hub and Airport (Mihan) in Nagpur.

Later, he will address a public meeting at Temple Ground and will lay the foundation stone for rail projects worth over ₹1500 crore. He will also lay the foundation stone of National Institute of One Health (NIO)and Nag river pollution abatement project.

During the programme, he will also inaugurate the Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering and Technology (CIPET), Chandrapur and Centre for Research, Management and Control of Hemoglobinopathies, Chandrapur.

On Friday, chief minister Eknath Shinde reviewed the preparations for the PM’s visit. He also attended a virtual meeting with the PM to review preparations for the upcoming G20 Summit meetings, starting from December 13 in the state.

“Around one lakh people, who play an important role in the decision-making process in countries around the world, are visiting the country in connection to the G20 Summit. It is a golden opportunity for every state to go global,” PM Modi said, while addressing the meeting. He also appealed for participation of people from all walks of life.

Around 14 meetings of the summit are going to be held in Maharashtra. Of them, eight will be held in Mumbai, four in Pune and one each in Aurangabad and Nagpur.