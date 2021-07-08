Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PMC begins search for site to dispose of garbage from 23 merged villages
PMC begins search for site to dispose of garbage from 23 merged villages

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has begun the process of identifying sites to accommodate garbage disposal from the 23 villages merged into its limits
PUBLISHED ON JUL 08, 2021 11:45 PM IST
Ajit Deshmukh, head of the solid waste management department said, “Daily, 200 metric tonnes of garbage is generated in these villages. Main villages are Manjari, Wagholi, Shivane and Ambegaon, from where maximum garbage is generated.”

Deshmukh added, “Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar has instructed us to utilise the grampanchayat’s facility for a few days. PMC will identify new solutions for garbage management. We are trying to ensure garbage once collected, is not transported for disposal over long distances.”

In the past three days, the solid waste department has been visiting different sites in the area to identify possible land masses that can be used as garbage dumps.

Deshmukh said, “For now we will continue the grampachyat’s practice of collecting the garbage. We are checking the status of contractors which are appointed by the panchayats. In the next few weeks, new systems will be get introduced in these villages.”

Sources from the PMC administration confirmed that the municipal commissioner has given instructions for new sites for garbage management in these areas to be identified.

Once identified, permissions will be needed from agencies like the environment and forest departments.

