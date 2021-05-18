PMC committee to frame policy on governing names of public spaces

PUNE Ahead of the civic polls, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has begun to receive proposals to name recently completed infrastructure projects.

The committee in charge of names has decided to frame a policy to avoid duplication.

This committee is responsible for sanctioning names for roads, chowks, properties, gardens, schools and areas belonging to the PMC.

The committee holds a meeting once in a month with corporators sending proposals for sanctions for names.

Currently, the committee has received proposals for two flyovers. One is located at the Lullanagar chowk, which is already open for commuters; and another flyover is the Jawaharlal Nehru road between Apsara talkies and Maharashtra Warehousing Corporation.

Advocate Haji Gafur Pathan, local corporator of Kondhwa Khurd ward area said, “We proposed the name of chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to Lulla Nagar flyover. It has not passed yet.”

Shrinath Bhimale, BJP corporator from the Market yard area said, “The flyover has not been completed yet. Meanwhile, we are calling it the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar’s flyover.”

At present, there are two bridges with the above names. The Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Bridge in Bund garden on the Mula-Mutha and the Shivaji Maharaj bridge near the PMC main building, a heritage structure.

Dhanraj Ghogare, chairman of the committee said, “We have received a proposal for the Lullanagar flyover. It has not been approved. There is already a Shivaji Maharaj bridge near the PMC main building. .”

He added, “We came to know that someone has already hanged the board of the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar flyover. Copying the same name for bridges or flyovers may create confusion. Therefore, we have decided to frame a policy to avoid duplication of names in future.”