PMC develops system to monitor devp council’s work

PUNE: As a way to introduce checks and balances, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has developed an online monitoring system for District Planning and Development Council (DPDC) works. The move comes after the corporation found delays in and irregular working methods deployed for DPDC works.

The PMC order issued by PMC coordinator and DPDC work and additional city engineer, Shrinivas Kandul, read, “When members of legislative council (MLCs) and members of legislative assembly (MLAs) suggest development works in the corporation jurisdiction, officials are found not using funds properly and on time. Work estimates are not prepared. Work is not divided into smaller batches. One tender is floated for many works or works are left incomplete. Bills are issued to contractors without verification of works. Funds are even used for other works.”

“As per the state government’s order, funds that are not used should be returned to the finance department but this is not being done due to mismanagement. Hence, we have introduced a system to update all DPDC works,” Kandul said.

Each of the seven districts has a DPDC with the district headquarters as main office. The function of the DPDC is to coordinate, monitor and review the implementation of district plans and programmes apart from making recommendations, projecting local needs and fixing priorities within the objectives of the state/national plan.