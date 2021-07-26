PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has dispatched 17 water tankers and technical manpower to Kolhapur to aid with water supply for the flood-affected residents of Kolhapur city.

With Kolhapur city flooded, water treatment plants and water supply has been disrupted.

The Kolhapur Municipal Corporation requested the PMC to help restore water supply.

Last year also, as Kolhapur faced floods, PMC helped restore its water supply and repaired the water treatment plants.