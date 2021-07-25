Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PMC hospital-bill audit cuts 43,94,070 from 843 bills over 7 days

By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON JUL 25, 2021 11:30 PM IST
PUNE Although the number of Covid-19 cases has gone down drastically and non Covid-19 patients are being admitted to various hospitals, the district administration continues to crack down on hospitals that charge more than the capped prices for Covid-19 treatment.

In the last one week alone, the administration has been able to reduce 43 lakh from 843 bills after auditing. The audits found that some of the most popular hospitals in the city were found to be overcharging.

The state government cap on treatment costs for Covid-19 patients, which was first issued in May 2020, is still in place and hospitals that are found have to undergo an audit of the bills and reduce amounts if found to be over-charging. I

The Pune district administration has been able to reduce 43,94,070 from 843 bills this past week. Hospitals found to be overcharging in the district include Sahyadri hospital, Rao Nursing Hospital, Jehangir hospital, Poona hospital, Aditya Birla hospital and Bharati Vidyapeeth hospital.

From 2020, the district administration has been able to reduce 13.66 crore from 20,535 bills.

