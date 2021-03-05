PMC invites applications for staff at new civic-run medical college

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has invited applications for posts of professors and clerical staff on a temporary basis, for Pune’s first civic-run medical college.

The civic body had earlier said that 100 students would be admitted for the academic year 2021-22, which would be the first batch at the college.

A trust set-up to run the medical college was first approved by the standing committee in August 2019.

Demand for the college was further amped up following the pandemic, when the civic body had to rely on Sassoon General Hospital, private hospitals and charity funds to take care of critical Covid-19 patients, in the absence of a ventilator in any of the civic-run hospitals.

The college will be set up near the premises of the existing Naidu hospital, on a 10-acre plot and at a cost of approximately ₹622 crore.

The civic body has now invited 57 applications for the posts of dean, associate professor, assistant professor, demonstrator, senior residents and junior residents, which includes experts like surgeons, forensic experts, paediatricians, dermatologists, psychiatrics, radiologists, ENT specialists, eye surgeons, gynaecologists, and pulmonologists, among others.

Another tender has also been issued for 122 applicants for the posts of administrative officers, clerks, librarian, technicians and laundry services.