PMC issues SOPs for segregation, disposal of waste generated by Covid patients

PUNE With an increasing amount of bio-medical waste being generated by Covid-19 patients, the Pune municipal corporation (PMC) has released a standard operating procedure (SoP), of how to segregate and dispose of this waste.

Ketki Ghatge, assistant medical officer, solid waste management department, said, “At present, we are collecting 150kg of waste generated by patients. Besides that, we are collecting bio-waste from Covid centres and hospitals. Patients generate 100gms of garbage, per head, at home, every day.”

At present, PMC collects Covid-generated waste, such as disposable plates and water bottles, from Covid care centres and hospitals.

As per the SOP, private and PMC hospitals should spray 1% sodium hypochlorite on the garbage and hand it over in a yellow bag to the PMC.

PMC has contracted Pasco Environmental Solution to dispose of its bio-medical waste.

Patients in home isolation will have to separate wet and dry garbage generated and also spray sodium hypochlorite, before handing it over to the garbage collector.

“Most home isolation patients prefer a tiffin system for food, so that reduces the waste generated,” Ghatge said.

PMC’s solid waste management department has appealed to all private hospitals, Covid centres and patients in home isolation to follow the SoPs.

PUNE With an increasing amount of bio-medical waste being generated by Covid-19 patients, the Pune municipal corporation (PMC) has released a standard operating procedure (SoP), of how to segregate and dispose of this waste. Ketki Ghatge, assistant medical officer, solid waste management department, said, “At present, we are collecting 150kg of waste generated by patients. Besides that, we are collecting bio-waste from Covid centres and hospitals. Patients generate 100gms of garbage, per head, at home, every day.” At present, PMC collects Covid-generated waste, such as disposable plates and water bottles, from Covid care centres and hospitals. As per the SOP, private and PMC hospitals should spray 1% sodium hypochlorite on the garbage and hand it over in a yellow bag to the PMC. PMC has contracted Pasco Environmental Solution to dispose of its bio-medical waste. Patients in home isolation will have to separate wet and dry garbage generated and also spray sodium hypochlorite, before handing it over to the garbage collector. “Most home isolation patients prefer a tiffin system for food, so that reduces the waste generated,” Ghatge said. PMC’s solid waste management department has appealed to all private hospitals, Covid centres and patients in home isolation to follow the SoPs.