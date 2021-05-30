PMC meeting on June 1 to ensure contact tracing reumes and is effective

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is gearing up to revive its contract tracing system. The process had gone bust due to various reasons, including unprofessional conduct of PMC staffers and also non co-operation of citizens in giving correct names, addresses and phone numbers.

“The health department has come to know that names, incomplete and wrong addresses and a lack of noting down of the nearest relatives’ contact numbers by staffers had emerged to be major impediments to the contact tracing.

It was becoming difficult to track down Covid-19 patients and trace contacts. A meeting of private labs, policy makers and private hospitals has been organised on June 1 to chalk out a detailed strategy,” said Dr Kalpana Baliwant, assistant head of the PMC health department.

“We have been taking series measures aimed at streamlining our work and making contact tracing effective for prevention of spread of Covid-19. A number of changes are being make to tackle the third wave,” Dr Baliwant added.

“Contact tracing is a tool for slowing down the transmission of infectious. By tracing the interactions the civic body can quickly identify infected persons in case of an outbreak in the workplace. With the right information on hand, one can take the necessary preventive measures, like asking infected persons to self-isolate and not come to work. This meeting will ensure all shortcomings are addressed,” said Pune mayor Muralidhar Mohol.

The PMC has deployed 300 teams to contact trace. At least 21 teams are on the ground in every ward.

The PMC has stated that many cases with mild symptoms have been found during the contact tracing exercise.