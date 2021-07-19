PMC on a tight budget for devp of merged villages

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PUNE Due to the Covid-19 situation, the Pune Municipal Corporaiton (PMC) will only have ₹70 crore to spend on the 23 newly merged villages
By Siddharth Gadkari
PUBLISHED ON JUL 19, 2021 12:11 AM IST
Resident demands are increasing for basic facilities in the villages. However, the PMC is facing a problem of funds as well as manpower to provide facilities.

The property tax department has calculated 130 crore as property tax from these areas.

Kunal khemnar, additional municipal commissioner of PMC said, “In the budget for 2021-22, PMC has allocated 100 crore for 23 merged villages. However, due to Covid-19 situation and 30 per cent cut in development funds, we will have to use only 70 crore this financial year.’

He further said, “We are not getting revenue in terms of property tax immediately. We will have to wait for one year. After one year, we will get property tax. However, it is not enough to develop infrastructure in these inclusive villages area.”

“At present, we are trying to develop basic facilities to villages such drinking water, street light, road and other facilities. We are providing water through tankers where there is no water network, he added.

Narendra Hagwane, resident of Kirkitwadi said, “ PMC will have to provide basic facilities such as water, drainage road and garbage collection. After that, we will pay property tax. We are hoping that PMC is aware of that from the past merged villages. We want plan development from PMC and not random one.”

