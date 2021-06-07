PMC opens online admissions to its 273 primary schools

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has opened online admissions to its 273 primary schools for the year 2021-22.

The PMC-run Marathi, English, Urdu, and Kannada language schools are slated to reopen on June 14.

While “live” classes in classrooms will not be possible right now, there was some confusion among parents about admissions.

Additional municipal commissioner Rubal Agarwal, issued a press statement on Monday, stating: “Students can take admission in PMC-run schools by using the online facility. The primary section is from kindergarten to Class 8. Those who get admission in PMC-run schools will get free uniforms, shoes, bags and books. PMC will deposit this money in the student’s or parent’s bank account and then, they must purchase it from the listed shops”.

“As schools are not opening physically, students will get online study material on the Edumitra app on their mobile phones,” Agarwal added.

The demand for PMC’s English-medium schools has risen in the last few years, with some schools claiming to have waiting lists for admission.

How to apply for admission online

- Visit this link: https://rb.gv.duaxe9

- Select the ward number where you reside or would like to go to school

- Once the ward is chosen, a list of schools under that ward become available

- Select the school and fill the details

- Wait for concerned school’s principal and/or teachers to contact you for admission