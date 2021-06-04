PMC reinstates heritage conservation committee; first meeting on June 10

PUNE The Pune municipal corporation (PMC) has reinstated a heritage conservation committee, to oversee all heritage work undertaken as per the latest development plans.

The committee will advise the municipal commissioner on all areas of historic, aesthetical, architectural and cultural significance.

The last heritage committee was constituted in 2010.

The new committee has Chandrakant Dalvi as chairman, along with representatives from the Town Planning commission of Pune Division, the Archaeological Survey of India and the Archaeology department of the Government of Maharashtra. Shirish Kembhavi (architect), Mandar Lavate (historian) and Bal Kulkarni (structural engineer) are also on the committee.

The civic body has prepared a new draft list of heritage structures, as well as architectural and natural monuments in the city. This list totalled 251 structures in 2000, while in 1996, the list had 244 structures.

This committee will help get listed heritage buildings restored in the best possible manner.

“The first meeting will be held on June 10, 2021. We have just been appointed and will try to understand the future plans for maintaining the heritage structures of the city,” said Dalvi.

Shirish Khembhavi, architect and conservationist, said, “The job of the heritage committee is to scrutinise the development of the listed heritage structures according to the new DC rules. There are some works still in progress, like that of Lal Mahal, which we will take an overview of once we convene the meeting.”

PMC’s heritage department has so far worked on restoration and conservation of Kedari wada, Tulshibaug’s Ram mandir, SP college, Bhandarkar Institute, Gokhale Institute, the Chaturshrungi temple and Nana wwada.