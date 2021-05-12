Home / Cities / Others / PMC seeks written explanation from ward offices on interference with vax procedures
PMC seeks written explanation from ward offices on interference with vax procedures

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has sought a written explanation from concerned ward offices where officials have not followed procedures
By Siddharth Gadkari
PUBLISHED ON MAY 12, 2021 09:04 PM IST
PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has sought a written explanation from concerned ward offices where officials have not followed procedures. The move comes two days after HT reported how public representatives were interfering with the vaccination process. A report in the May 11 edition highlighted how corporators are distributing tokens to citizens to get vaccinations.

Rubal Agarwal, additional municipal commissioner, said, “I have held a meeting of all zonal medical officers and assistant medical officers on Wednesday and gave them instructions to give vaccines to those with Cowin registration first. It is not acceptable to give a token to particular person or deny it to others. I have ordered them to submit a written explanation.”

Agarwal accepted that the PMC has received complaints from various citizens about not being able to get a vaccine slot, despite in queue.

“I have appealed to political parties to stop such practices in case they are doing it,” she said.

Prashant Jagtap, NCP city president said, “Administration should have to curb such kind of interference at vaccination centres. They should release information online so that people can know the exact details of the immunisation programme.”

