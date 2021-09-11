PMC sets up 60 mobile immersion tanks, 24x7 idol donation centres

PUNE: As the 60 mobile immersion tanks and 247 idol donation centres set up by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) were not operational till noon on Saturday, citizens continued to face difficulties in the immersion of Lord Ganesh idols.

In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the PMC decided not to erect immersion tanks on various ghats like every year and instead appealed to citizens to carry out immersion either at home or in mobile immersion tanks. However, devotees who immerse their Ganesh idols one-and-a-half day into the festival faced a lot of inconvenience as neither the mobile immersion tanks nor the idol donation centres set up by the corporation were operational till noon on Saturday. It was only after complaints started pouring in that mayor Murlidhar Mohol instructed municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar to make the said facilities operational immediately. Kumar in turn instructed the ward offices and the facilities were activated post noon, with elected members posting directions to the mobile tanks and donation centres on their social media handles.

The PMC started the mobile immersion facility to avoid crowding in the wake of Covid-19 and this is the second straight year that the PMC has not erected any tanks for Ganesh visarjan. There are four mobile immersion tanks in each of the 15 ward offices under the PMC while idol donation centres have been set up near schools and health centres. Meanwhile, Mohol and PMC standing committee chairman Hemant Rasne appealed to citizens to carry out immersion within the safety of their homes.