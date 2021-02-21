PMC takes actions against 44 eateries for violation of Covid protocols

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has intensified its action against eateries and restaurants that are not adhering to Covid prevention protocols.

PMC has appointed two inspection squads in each ward office, who are conducting surprise inspection visits and taking action against those not following standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the corporation for prevention of the spread of Covid-19.

“In last three days (Feb 18, 19, 20) we have taken action against 44 eateries in the city for the violation of Covid prevention SOPs. Our squads found that the SOPs were not followed at those places. We have constituted two inspection squads under each ward office. So there are 30 squads which will keep vigilance,” said Vikram Kumar, municipal commissioner.

Of the 44 eateries, some have been fined Rs5,000 for the violations. Some have been fined and sealed.

PMC and city police have also intensified the action against not of wearing masks.

The PMC and Pune police together have taken action against 4,682 people for not wearing masks in seven days between February 10 and February 18.

The PMC has fined 184 in seven days and collected fines of ₹92,500. City police have taken action against 4,498 people and collected fines of ₹21,39,800.