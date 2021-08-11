PMC to ask Maha-metro to create project report for HCMTR

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation has asked the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation (Maha-metro) to prepare the detailed project report for the neo metro on the High-Capacity Mass Transit Route (HCMTR).

Standing committee chairman Hemant Rasane said, “As senior leaders Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar both instructed to do the neo metro on HCMTR route, we instructed the Maha-metro to start preparation for the DPR.”

BJP leader Fadnavis recently in the city instructed the ruling BJP to execute the hybrid metro on the HCMTR route, where one line would be reserved for private vehicles and the whole route will be elevated.

Fadnavis also instructed Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol and standing chairman Rasane to handover this work to Maha-metro.

Earlier, HCMTR became controversial as the tenders were high.

Before Fadnavis, Pune district guardian minister Ajit Pawar also took a decision to execute the neo metro, with the HCMTR a green corridor and no private vehicles on it.

Fadnavis is in favour of introducing one more line for private vehicles.

Maha-metro officials speaking anonymously said that there is a primary discussion for preparing a DPR, but the PMC has not given any official letter yet.

“Neo metro was invented by Maha-metro. It has been accepted in seven cities in the country. We would definitely like to execute it in Pune,” the official said.