PMC to hold special vax drive for students going to Delhi for UPSC interviews

PUNE On Wednesday, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will hold a special vaccination drive for students going to Delhi for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) interviews in August.

These students, however, are not eligible for a second shot of the Covid-19 vaccine, if the first shot taken has been taken less than 84 days earlier. This is the mandatory gap between the two doses. At least 100 students are likely to benefit through this vaccination drive, wherein students need to only show their interview letter and do not need an online appointment.

An estimated 100 students will be attending their interviews for the UPSC, after clearing their prelims in October 2020, and then the main exam in January 2021, will now go for interviews in August 2021.

This year’s prelims exams are likely to be conducted on October 10.

Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol said, “This special drive would help students as they would not require the mandatory negative RTPCR test report, as even a one-shot vaccine certificate is enough to enter at airports, as per current rules. It will also help students focus on their studies as they do not need to worry about getting an online booking or waiting in queue. I have instructed the administration to take up this special drive and I appeal to students to get vaccinated.”

The drive will be conducted on Wednesday at the Kamla Nehru hospital between 10 am and 5 pm. Students will be required to bring the interview letter and Aadhar card to get registered.

UPSC aspirants will also have to wait for their second shot, while those who have got their first shot at least 84 days earlier, can also get their second shot at this drive.

Additional commissioner Ravindra Bhiwade said, “The drive would be conducted along with the special drive in place for students and employees who want to travel abroad for study or work. The students are not yet eligible to get the second shot before the 84 days mandatory gap between two doses, but even one shot of the vaccine would make it easier for them to get access to the airport.”