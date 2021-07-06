PMC to launch own intra-city bus service from July 9

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will launch its own intra-city bus service from Friday. Commuters can ride in AC-ed mini-buses by paying ₹10 for a ticket. The ticket is valid for an entire day the buses will travel a fixed, circular route, connecting the main areas of Pune.

Standing committee chairman Hemant Rasane said, “While presenting the budget I promised to launch the bus service in the central part of the city. It will help to minimise traffic. Minibuses can travel on small roads and not create traffic jams.”

Rasane said, “The scheme is being launched from Friday (July 9) by former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and state BJP president Chandrakant Patil.”

Rasane added, “In a first phase, 50 minibuses will be available, and it is expected that 300 buses will get added by December this year. The seating capacity of these buses is 24. All these buses will run on CNG.”

PMC’s min-bus routes

- Deccan to Pulgate

- Swargate to Pune Station

- Swargate to Shivajinagar