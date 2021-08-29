PMC to reclaim 108 social spaces from elected representatives

PUNE: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has passed a resolution to reclaim 105 social spaces that have been developed as centres of public activity by local representatives. The civic administration claimed that the absence of prior permissions or documentation to start the respective social spaces prompted this move. Further, the corporation will not rent out these spaces to get income by floating tenders for the public properties.

A final proposal seeking retrieval of the said properties from different social organisations, social workers, self-help groups, Ganesh mandals and elected members of corporations has been prepared by the social welfare department. There are 137 such social spaces out of which 108 have been selected for reclamation and lease according to the department. Legalities such as signing of memorandums or agreements have been missing for the said properties for more than a decade now, while a few of them have been fetching a pittance as compared to the space allocated to occupants, the department said. The current effort is aimed at bringing all such spaces under a uniform policy.

PMC joint municipal commissioner Dnyaneshwar Molak said, “A report has been readied and sent to the commissioner for approval. The said properties were given as per the old rules while recently, new guidelines have been introduced. The PMC is following the new guidelines to ensure that social spaces get the necessary rental income which can add to the revenue earnings of the corporation. Once approved, tenders will be released by the civic body as per the guidelines of the Municipal Corporation Act.”

The report sent to the commissioner for approval points out that some of the social spaces that were leased out had been sublet in violation of the Municipal Corporation Act. The act stipulates that spaces cannot be sublet by the lessee to others and this will invite action or even termination of the contract or memorandum of understanding.

Social activist Altaf Shaikh said, “Most of the social spaces located at strategic locations have been taken by elected representatives. Currently, there is no policy for allotment of these spaces and hence, violations are being seen every now and then. Once the policy is framed, proper tendering and allocation of these plots can be carried out so that the deserving ones get these places for carrying out social work. Most of the time, elected representatives are seen occupying these spaces to carry out their work and the real purpose namely, citizens’ benefit is lost.”