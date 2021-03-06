Home / Cities / Others / PMC to use volunteers from NGOs to help smoothen vax drive
others

PMC to use volunteers from NGOs to help smoothen vax drive

PUNE: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will seek to take the help of non-government organisations and various other institutes to boost the vaccination numbers in the city
By HTC
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 08:15 PM IST
HT Image

PUNE: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will seek to take the help of non-government organisations and various other institutes to boost the vaccination numbers in the city.

Citizens face various problems enrolling their names for the vaccine. Some still have doubts about the vaccine.

Additional municipal commissioner Rubal Agrawal said, “It is true that the vaccination process is not streamlined. There are some technical errors when registering names.”

Volunteers from various organisations will help citizens at vaccination centres register their names and documents.

Agrawal said, “Organisations will also raise awareness among citizens about the vaccine and its safety.”

The Bharatiya Jain Sanghtana and Force Motors have already come forward to help the PMC with the vaccination drive.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP