Home / Cities / Others / PMC vaccinates Swach employees, heir relatives under vaccines-on-wheels initiative
others

PMC vaccinates Swach employees, heir relatives under vaccines-on-wheels initiative

By HTC
PUBLISHED ON JUN 21, 2021 11:24 PM IST
HT Image

PUNE On International Yoga Day, on Monday, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) vaccinated Swach employees and their relatives under its vaccines-on-wheels initiative. The Swach employees are self-employed waste collectors who provide start-to-end waste management services. The PMC vaccinated them under the 30-45-year age group category.

Dr Vaishali Jadhav, assistant health officer said, “Yes we have vaccinated our staff and also their relatives under the 30-45-year age group. They are on contract, but are frontline workers actively involved with the waste management and are often exposed to infection.”

For Tuesday the PMC has planned to reserve 50% of the vaccines allocated at 15 of its centres for those aged 30-45 years, who have booked a slot online; while 50% of the vaccines will be reserved for those aged between 30-45 years want to opt for walk-in vaccination. The online slot booking will be open from 8 am

