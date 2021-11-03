Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / PMC will have 58 wards and 173 corporators in coming elections
others

PMC will have 58 wards and 173 corporators in coming elections

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will have 58 wards and 173 corporators in coming municipal elections
HT Image
Published on Nov 03, 2021 11:47 PM IST
By HTC

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will have 58 wards and 173 corporators in coming municipal elections. Each ward will have three members.

The State election commission on Wednesday issued a circular and instructed the municipal commissioner structure the wards accordingly.

As the number of elected members was not finalised, it was difficult for the administration begin the election process.

The election commission has asked that 57 wards have three members each and one ward will have four members.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Diwali 2021
Horoscope Today
Diwali bash 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Diwali 2021 Wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP