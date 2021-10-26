PMC will pay 11.58cr per year to maintain, run PSCDCL’s traffic project

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to take on the financial responsibility to maintain and operate the Pune Smart city Development Corporation’s (PSCDCL) adaptive traffic management system (ATMS).

The decision was taken at the standing committee meeting held on Tuesday. As per the proposal, the PMC will pay ₹11.58 crore per year to PSCDCL to maintain and operate the system.

Hemant Rasane, standing committee chairman of the corporation said, “The corporation will give ₹11.58 crore per year to maintain and operate the system in the city. The decision has been taken as Smart City has shown an inability to pay maintenance and operation costs.”

PSDCL appointed a Delhi-based company to install the ATMS in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal corporation areas. However, the system is yet to be implemented. The total cost of project is estimated at ₹102.62 crore

The automatic traffic control system adapts to vehicular situations in real time. Other components of the ATMS include adaptive traffic controllers at junctions, traffic lights and sensors, variable message sign boards and integration with command and control centres.

According to PSCDL, the project involves complete junction design along with a survey of existing and proposed additional infrastructure to meet design capacities, besides physical civil interventions to implement it across Pune.

As mentioned in the project, the total capture of vehicle counts at the 261 junctions will be considered to formulate the junction management plan. The junction design and engineering interventions will be implemented based on the analysis of traffic flow at those areas.