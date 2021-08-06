Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PMC’s mosquito repellent drive hit by staff shortage

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), on Thursday, claimed that due to “non-availability of staff”, it has been unable to undertake any drives to repel mosquitoes in the city
By HTC
PUBLISHED ON AUG 06, 2021 12:00 AM IST
Given that the monsoon has more than made its presence felt in the city, the “mosquito season” is on in full swing.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) corporator Ashwini Kadam has written a letter to the municipal commissioner demanding staff be deputed to tackle the mosquito menace.

Kadam said, “Many citizens and housing societies are filing complaints about the mosquito issue. The officials claim to no have manpower. It is found that the manpower is being used for Covid work.”

Kadam added, “As the Zika virus has been found in Pune district citizens are a little worried. PMC must start spraying repellents and do fogging to control mosquito breeding.”

Rupesh Vaidya a resident of Sahakarnagar said, “We are taking all the efforts within our home to control mosquitoes. Every year, PMC used to visit the area and spray mosquito repellents. This year, nothing has happened.”

Baner resident Ramesh Jadhav said, “ As mosquitos increase, we are taking extra precautions at home to protect children. The civic body must act otherwise along with Covid, patients with other infections will increase in the city.”

PMC health department chief Ashish Bharti declined comment on the issue.

A ward officer, on condition of anonymity, said, “It is true that complaints from citizens have increased. Complaints are coming from housing societies. We don’t have the manpower to address the complaints.”

