PMC’s property tax collection crosses 1,000 crore till end-August

PUNE: The property tax department of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has collected Rs1,001.88 crore in property tax till 27 August this year, crossing the ₹1,000 crore mark.

Vilas Kanade, head of the property tax department, said, “Despite the covid-19 pandemic, citizens have responded well and deposited more than ₹1,000 crore in property tax within a few months. We are hoping to get more over the rest of the year.”

“Between 1 April and 27 August, 2020, a total 5.54 lakh citizens paid ₹790 crore property tax. During the corresponding period this year, a total 6.26 lakh citizens paid property tax and the total tax amount is ₹1,001.88 crore,” Kanade said.

As incentive, the corporation is offering a rebate to citizens paying tax in the first two months of the financial year. “Only five months of the financial year are over while seven remain. We will try to get the maximum tax in the remaining months and emphasise on our employees concentrating on defaulters,” Kanade said.

Hemant Rasane, chairman of the standing committee, said, “I am thankful to citizens. Despite the lockdown, the PMC last year got the highest property tax. This year too, citizens are coming forward and paying tax. I am introducing various schemes to get more revenue.”

“This year, our target from all sources is more than ₹8,000 crore and I am confident that this year’s revenue will be the highest in the history of the PMC,” Rasane said.