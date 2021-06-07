Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / PMC’s riverfront devp project stuck at SPV formation
others

PMC’s riverfront devp project stuck at SPV formation

PUNE The Pune municipal corporation’s (PMC) riverfront development project, budgeted at Rs2619 crore, has permission from the state government
By Abhay Khairnar
PUBLISHED ON JUN 07, 2021 11:39 PM IST
HT Image

PUNE The Pune municipal corporation’s (PMC) riverfront development project, budgeted at Rs2619 crore, has permission from the state government. However, land acquisition, the tender process and the formation of a special purpose vehicle (SPV) to drive the project are all not yet executed.

The Mula, the Mutha and the Mula-Mutha river fronts while will developed, passing via Pune, Pimpri- Chinchwad and the Khadki Cantonment areas.

Mangesh Dighe, PMC’s environment officer said, “The Maharashtra government has given permission to the municipal corporation on April 9, this year. Now we need to form the SPV. Members of PMC, PCMC, Khadki cantonment, the district collector, members from the irrigation department and other concerned officers will be part of the SPV. The office of the SPV will be at the Pune Municipal Corporation headquarters in Shivajinagar.”

Apart from most of the riverfront land being owned by the revenue department, the PMC will also need a no-objection certificate from the irrigation department for the project. Dialogue with the departments has begun, as per the PMC official.

However, currently, the setting up of the SPV is a priority.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Zomato India’s latest tweet is what all mothers are concerned about. Seen it yet

Six-year-old’s Anne Boleyn birthday cake amuses tweeple. ‘Remarkable’, say many

Pandas play around in a water hole, netizens call it 'summer goals'

Ludo, a game of chance or skill, Bombay HC to decide. Memes flood Twitter
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Petrol Price
Dilip Kumar
World Food Safety Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP